Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding



This is Scaler’s fourth acquisition in the last two years: AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements are edtech brands it bought earlier. Scaler said it has merged Pepcoding with itself and the acquisition will help growth and get support in product design, business-to-business enterprise, and operations. Edtech firm Scaler has acquired Pepcoding, a Delhi-based education platform, for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its business.



Sumeet Malik, Pepcodings’s CEO and co-founder, has joined Scaler as an instructor and content creator to help improve learner experience, especially in the low-level design (LLD) curriculum. Other executives of Pepcoding have joined Scaler as full-time employees working across diverse teams. "Their experience (Pepcoding team) with undergraduate students will come in handy to our recently launched residential undergraduate program, the Scaler School of Technology,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.