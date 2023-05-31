Home / Companies / News / Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding

Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding

Scaler says it has merged Delhi-based coding instructor with itself for growth and expertise in business

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Edtech firm Scaler has acquired Pepcoding, a Delhi-based education platform, for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its business.
This is Scaler’s fourth acquisition in the last two years: AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements are edtech brands it bought earlier. Scaler said it has merged Pepcoding with itself and the acquisition will help growth and get support in product design, business-to-business enterprise, and operations.

"Their experience (Pepcoding team) with undergraduate students will come in handy to our recently launched residential undergraduate program, the Scaler School of Technology,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.
Sumeet Malik, Pepcodings’s CEO and co-founder, has joined Scaler as an instructor and content creator to help improve learner experience, especially in the low-level design (LLD) curriculum. Other executives of Pepcoding have joined Scaler as full-time employees working across diverse teams.  

Pepcoding, which was founded in 2017, provided undergraduate students with offline and online courses to improve their coding skills, learn with like-minded people, and secure employment in leading companies. Pepcoding worked with more than 5,000 learners.
"This strategic union with Scaler will help us take a step towards revolutionising how India learns and works with technology,” said Malik. “We firmly believe that the nation has enough raw talent to one day build products and companies that will dominate the world, similar to what organisations like Google, Microsoft and Uber have done.”

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

