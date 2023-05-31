Home / Companies / News / Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route

Press Trust of India Agartala
Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vistara will introduce a flight service between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1, an official said on Wednesday.

At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route, he said.

"Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely," director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport KC Meena told PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the introduction of more flights on the route.

Meena said SpieceJet is ready to kickstart services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the immigration centre.

"We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest," he said.

At present, four airlines operate 34-36 flights daily from the MBB Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day.

Also Read

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP

Tripura govt plans setting up medical college, hospital in tribal area

Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today

BJP will come to power in West Bengal, claims Tripura CM Manik Saha

Twitter rival Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey crosses 100,000 users

Uber to offer cashback as it drops ride discounts for subscribers

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

Topics :VistaraTripuraBengaluru

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story