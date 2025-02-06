Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q3FY25: Profit grows 35.4%, revenue soars 17.6%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a 35.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 153.7 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 17.6 per cent to Rs 1,962.6 crore.

The growth was attributed to the strong performance of its international business on the back of a differentiated product portfolio.

Sequentially, the revenue from operations fell by 1.9 per cent, with net profit also falling by 20.9 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Satish Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, stated, “Emcure witnessed a strong performance in Q3. On the domestic side, our focus is on expanding our covered market through differentiated product launches and driving synergies from the in-licensed Sanofi portfolio.”

Moving forward, the company aims to enhance its organic growth and margins through new product launches and operating efficiencies.

This quarter saw a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in international business, with the Canadian market achieving a 34 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Also Read

The company's rest of the world (RoW) market saw a growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y. Emcure continues to gain traction in key focus markets, supported by its differentiated product portfolio.

In the domestic market, the business grew by over 12 per cent, reaching Rs 888 crore, with steady growth in its base business and contributions from in-licensed products.

The company’s stock fell by 2.93 per cent to Rs 1,286 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced during market hours on Thursday.