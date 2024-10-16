EQT-backed Indium acquires majority stake in engineering firm Experion

AI-driven digital engineering company Indium, which is backed by one of the world’s prominent private equity firms EQT, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Experion, a global product engineering services company.

“The synergies and complementary capabilities of Indium and Experion will meaningfully amplify our ability to deliver superior digital and product engineering solutions to customers. We are confident of unlocking multiple new opportunities with both existing and new clients and have set a revenue target of $150 million for the next financial year,” said Ram Sukumar, chief executive officer and co-founder, Indium. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Experion team to our family, and we look forward to further strengthening our culture of engineering excellence, coupled with exceptional customer experience,” Sukumar said.

By combining Experion's end-to-end product engineering expertise — from ideation to market launch — with Indium’s advanced data and AI capabilities, the company is uniquely positioned to help clients across industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation, to build transformative and scalable digital products, platforms and solutions with compelling user experiences, while expanding its geographic footprint and headcount to approximately 5,000 employees, Indium said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be part of the EQT-Indium family, and Experion stands to benefit immensely from Indium’s market presence, diverse range of offerings and extensive experience working with global enterprises,” said Binu Jacob, chief executive officer and co-founder, Experion, which has clients across North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Japan.

“Our journey at Experion has been one of empowering clients with transformative digital solutions, and our product engineering expertise has been at the heart of that success. Partnering with Indium will not only enhance our AI-driven engineering capabilities, but also unlock synergies and scale our solutions to a broader global audience, building on our shared values of integrity, innovation and customer centricity,” Jacob said.

Founded in 2006, Experion has strong capabilities across product strategy, engineering, cognitive computing, platform engineering and experience design, enabling clients to design, develop, deploy and maintain products and platforms with IP. Experion’s global clientele includes large enterprise leaders in industries such as automotive, insurance, mining and transportation.

Additionally, Experion has built mission critical and futuristic products and platforms for new-age ISVs and start-ups. Experion’s impressive revenue growth of 30 per cent CAGR over the past four years underscores its position as a leader in global digital product engineering.