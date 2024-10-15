General framework for cloud-driven AI, domestic data centres needed: Jio

A general framework prioritising cloud-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and domestic storage of data will be needed in India to fully utilise the potential of AI, a top Reliance Jio official said under conditions of anonymity.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, he said Jio envisions AI services expanding to all sectors with wide-ranging use cases across education, healthcare, and retail. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We genuinely believe that AI will change everything, not just telecom. For that, an AI cloud is needed as a framework. If you do not have access to every premise, do not have storage, do not have modern features running on AI cloud, India will remain behind,” he stressed.

Developed in-house, Jio’s AI modelling tools are aimed at connecting a variety of devices to the cloud. The company already holds proprietary technology to connect these devices, he said.

High on the cloud

Jio envisions a scenario where customer premises equipment is reduced in capacity, driving down costs, with the majority of data being processed on the cloud. “Most in-hand or at-home devices are expensive. The processing power of such devices should be reduced. Instead, data processing capabilities should be pushed to the cloud, using Edge data centres that provide low-latency connectivity, and the network should be made intelligent,” he explained.

He pointed to the telco’s low-price internet-enabled range of JioBharat phones, which have limited memory and processing power but can still render 750 TV channels due to the cloud connection.

In education, AI can help students in government schools with historically poorer access to resources to easily use a screen to simulate how the Isro lander can be brought down on the moon.

In the services sector, Jio wants to provide AI-driven business services to small enterprises, such as an automatic customer identification and messaging tool at affordable monthly subscription rates. “A major retailer notes down customer birthdays and sends messages on each successive birthday and anniversary of the purchase. If we give them a plug-and-play tool in which AI will automatically do the same, they will happily pay for the service,” he said.

The huge amount of data generated as a result will be very valuable commercially and should not move out of India, Jio believes.

“We are not built solely as a telco. We are built as a digital services company. Our vision is that India should be a digital society across sectors as diverse as agriculture and healthcare,” the official said.

For this, the company has already aligned the devices, the core technologies such as blockchain and machine learning, and the integration of applications that will be needed, he said.