Indian problems require Indian solutions: NCPCR chief on children's issues

Under his leadership, he said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) implemented a family-centred approach that he believes effectively addressed many issues

Kanoongo also highlighted the significant increase in public engagement with the NCPCR | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasised the need to find "Indian solutions to Indian problems and not follow European models," for solving children's issues, a philosophy he believes was his biggest challenge during his tenure as the chairperson of the apex child rights body.

As he demits office on Wednesday, Kanoongo reflected on how his approach shaped his leadership and the initiatives he spearheaded.

In an interview with PTI, Kanoongo said that one of his key challenges was adapting existing child welfare systems to fit the Indian context.

Kanoongo critiqued the replication of European models in India and explained, "In Europe, children living with their grandparents are considered part of the extended family. But in our culture, we consider grandparents as immediate family. The challenge was to adapt such systems to the Indian context and give legal recognition to these relationships."

Addressing the issue of street children, he said that in Europe, such children are often placed in childcare institutions. However, this method is not always suitable for India.

"We conducted surveys and categorised street children based on their family situations. Only a very small percentage -- less than 5 per cent -- needed to be placed in children's homes. For the rest, we focused on empowering the entire families," he said.

This holistic approach aimed to rehabilitate not just the child but the family as a whole, he said.

Reflecting on the commission's success, Kanoongo said, "There are 37 schemes under the NCPCR, and with state-level schemes included, the number rises to 49. We've integrated all these into a standard operating procedure. As I leave office, I feel content knowing that 26,000 children have been rehabilitated under the family-centric model that we have implemented. I believe the numbers will only grow, and one day, India will be free from the issue of street children."

Another focus during his tenure was regulating OTT platforms to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content.

He emphasised the legal responsibilities of these platforms, stating, "If someone unknowingly allows a child to view pornographic content, they can be jailed under Indian laws. We've asked OTT platforms to display clear disclaimers warning account holders that if a child uses their account to watch such content, they could be charged under the POCSO and JJ Acts."

Kanoongo also highlighted the significant increase in public engagement with the NCPCR. "When I started, we were receiving around 2,000 to 3,000 complaints. Now, we've resolved over 100,000 complaints, which shows the impact of our work and the growing awareness about children's rights in India."

Kanoongo said that he leaves behind a legacy of pushing for solutions rooted in India's cultural and social framework, ensuring a future where child welfare is approached through a uniquely Indian lens.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

