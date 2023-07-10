Home / Companies / News / ESAF Small Finance Bank reduces the size of its IPO to Rs 629 crore

ESAF Small Finance Bank reduces the size of its IPO to Rs 629 crore

The IPO now includes an issue of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs. 486.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs. 142.3 crore

Anjali Kumari
ESAF Small Finance Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ESAF Small Finance Bank has refiled draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday. It has reduced the size of the initial public offering (IPO) to Rs. 629 crore.
 
The IPO now includes an issue of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs. 486.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs. 142.3 crore.
 
The bank had previously filed for the IPO in October 2021 for an issue size of Rs. 998 crore comprising Rs. 800 crore from primary issuance and Rs. 198 crore from OFS.
 
At present, ESAF Financial Holdings owns a 62.46 per cent stake in the small finance bank, while PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz Life hold 4.75 per cent and 3.89 per cent, respectively. 
 
The bank may consider a further issue of equity shares (pre-IPO placement) by a private placement of Rs. 97.33 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced, it said. As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards augmenting the bank’s tier – I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

By March, we'll be closer to pre-Covid levels: ESAF Small Finance Bank MD

Pakka setting up $250 mn bagasse-based packaging paper plant in Guatemala

Results preview: Poor O2C showing may pull down RIL's revenue, profit

India raised questions over Foxconn-Vedanta chip incentive plan -source

British police assess info from BBC over presenter paying teen for photos

Nazara Technologies to raise upto Rs 750 cr through equity shares

Topics :ESAF Small Finance BankIPO India

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story