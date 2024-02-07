Home / Companies / News / Esconet Technologies secures orders from NICSI for servers, object storage

The servers and object storage will transform the user experience and provide seamless access to the e-FRRO service, the company said in a release

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Esconet Technologies said on Wednesday it has secured an order from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) to deliver servers and object storage for the Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration & Tracking application of the FRRO.

The servers and object storage will transform the user experience and provide seamless access to the e-FRRO service, the company said in a release.

Esconet, a homegown IT solutions provider firm, will deliver servers and object storage for Immigration Visa Foreigner Registration Tracking application of Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), a Ministry of External Affairs agency.

"e-FRRO is a web-based application aimed at building a centralised online platform for foreigners for visa-related services. It provides faceless, cashless and paperless services to foreigners with a swift and user-friendly experience," the release said.

The IPO-bound Esconet has also got another order to establish a private cloud for CE Infosystems, which will start functioning before March 31, 2024, it said.

The two orders are cumulatively valued at Rs 9 crore. Commenting on the orders received, Esconet Technologies Managing Director Santosh Agrawal, said the new orders reinforce the company's commitment to providing innovative and reliable IT solutions to clients, especially government agencies.

"We are also planning to raise funds from an IPO to expand our market share and capabilities in the next few years," he said.

Founded in 2012 by second-generation entrepreneurs Santosh Kumar Agrawal and Sunil Kumar Agrawal, Esconet has been forging fruitful partnerships to deliver innovative and resilient IT solutions.

Topics :Data storageIT companiesipo filing

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

