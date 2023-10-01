Essar group's IT solutions firm Black Box to set up data centres in India

Essar group's US-based IT solutions firm, Black Box, is planning to set up data centres in India following rising demand for such services from its US-based clients. The company aims to take advantage of the Digital India initiative by the Indian government to increase its presence in India, Sanjeev Verma, chief executive officer of Black Box Corporation, said.

With this, the group aligns with a host of Indian companies like L&T, Adani, and Reliance Industries, which are investing in data centres. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced in July that it is investing $122 million alongside Brookfield in a data centre joint venture. Several private equity firms are also investing in data centres as India is expected to attract investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion in the data centre business, according to rating firm ICRA.

"The US is our largest market, just like it is for the rest of the technology companies. We continue to grow and invest in the United States in terms of revenue and profits and expect to achieve double-digit growth on the back of a strong backlog and pipeline. In India, we continue to evaluate potential opportunities for investment. The current digitisation initiative by the Indian government and the high demand for data centres is something we would like to evaluate since we are among the few players with the expertise to work with our hyper-scale customers," Verma said.

Black Box is one of Essar’s flagship businesses in its technology and retail vertical and has recently set up a Centre of Excellence in Bangalore to support its global clients. The Centre is equipped with advanced R&D labs, command centres, a service desk, and delivery operations targeting its client needs. The company plans to hire more in India and the rest of the world, depending on client needs. "We will continue to hire people across geographies to drive growth, and we are planning to add an additional 500 jobs to our Bengaluru Centre of Excellence," he said.

For Black Box, Verma said India is an important market as it serves many Indian and global customers. "We are optimistic about our growth potential in India and hence will continue to invest here. We have been present in India for over 37 years, earlier as AGC Networks, and have some marquee clients in India in the BFSI, manufacturing, IT/ITes space. Most of these clients have grown, spreading their wings to multiple geographies, and have taken Black Box with them due to our shared relationships and the results we have delivered. We continue to target companies that need digital infrastructure, whether they are in India or present globally," Verma said.

Verma said the company has customers from various industry verticals, including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, and energy and utilities in the United States. "The services we are offering to them in the United States are managed XDR services, endpoint detection and response services, and vulnerability management-as-a-service," the CEO said.