Home / Industry / Auto / M&M total sales jump 17% at 75,604 units in September, PV sales up 20%

M&M total sales jump 17% at 75,604 units in September, PV sales up 20%

The company further said its utility vehicles sales were at 41,267 units as against 34,262 units in the year-ago month, up 20 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
M&M said its total exports declined 5 per cent last month at 2,419 units as compared to 2,538 units in September 2022.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in overall auto sales at 75,604 units in September 2023.

Passenger vehicles sales were at 41,267 units last month as against 34,508 units in September 2022, a growth of 20 per cent, M&M said in a statement.

The company further said its utility vehicles sales were at 41,267 units as against 34,262 units in the year-ago month, up 20 per cent.

M&M had nil sales of cars and vans last month although it sold 246 units in the category in September 2022.

"While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand," M&M President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

M&M said its total exports declined 5 per cent last month at 2,419 units as compared to 2,538 units in September 2022.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

Toyota reports its highest-ever monthly sales in September at 23,590 units

MG Motor records 31% uptick in its retail sales in September at 5,003 units

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to open new dealerships in India

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Two-wheeler majors TVS, Bajaj Auto close the gap with startups in EV game

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraAuto salesCar salespassenger vehicle sales

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story