Home / Companies / News / Exploring settlement with logistics company Delhivery: Go First tells NCLT

Exploring settlement with logistics company Delhivery: Go First tells NCLT

The matter will now be heard in the third week of August

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Go First on Monday informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi that it was exploring a settlement with logistics company Delhivery.

The matter will now be heard in the third week of August.

Delhivery, in its petition, said that the insolvent airline received over Rs 1.58 crore from it for providing domestic cargo consignment services but the airline never acted on it. The company said the money was paid in accordance with the 2020 agreement between both companies. The agreement was last renewed on August 4, 2022, and extended up to February 16, 2023.

Delhivery and Go First are presently operating in the period of a further extension. However, the same is yet to be executed in writing, the plea said.

The plea filed by Delhivery is of Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The Section deals with penalties for fraudulent or malicious initiation of insolvency proceedings. This means that any NCLT may impose the penalty on an applicant that fraudulently or with a malicious intent other than for the resolution of insolvency applies for insolvency.

The logistics company said Go First received Rs 57 lakh on May 2, the very day it filed for insolvency, despite being aware that it may not be able to provide its services shortly.

“The sole intent of the corporate debtor (Go First) is to hijack the process of insolvency to the detriment of bona fide applicant (Delhivery) and is an abuse of the process of law,” Delhivery’s plea stated.

NCLT Delhi admitted the plea for voluntary insolvency of Go First on May 10. This put the airline under a moratorium period.

A moratorium, under Section 14(1) of IBC, is the suspension of all or certain legal remedies against a debtor (Go First). This means that lessors of Go First will not be able to take possession of the aircraft.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on May 22 then upheld the NCLT order and told the lessors to go back to NCLT for further relief.

There is also a case of lessors of the airline pending in the Delhi High Court seeking to release the aircraft in possession of Go First.

Go First stopped flying on May 3 this year.

Also Read

Gains in Delhivery dependent on a sustained improvement in margins

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Delhivery to make a strategic investment in retail tech firm Vinculum

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

Samil to acquire Germany-based Dr Schneider Group for over Rs 1,000 crore

ITC board gives in-principle approval for demerger of hotels business

LIC Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore through bond sale

SpiceJet-Maran hearing: Delhi HC asks Ajay Singh to be present in court

TCS helps AIB Life launch operations in Ireland with tech platform

Topics :DelhiveryNCLT resolution

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story