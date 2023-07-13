Home / Companies / News / Exxon Mobil Corp to buy Denbury in $4.9 bn all-stock transaction deal

Exxon Mobil Corp to buy Denbury in $4.9 bn all-stock transaction deal

Under the terms of the deal, Denbury shareholders will get 0.84 Exxon shares for each Denbury share they hold

Reuters
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it would buy Denbury Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion, giving the oil major access to the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the United States.
 
Plano, Texas-based Denbury specializes in using carbon dioxide to extract oil from old wells and thus is seen as an attractive asset for oil majors and other large-cap energy companies that are starting to make bigger bets on the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategy.
 
First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

