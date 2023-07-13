Home / Companies / News / Man Infra bags Rs 680-cr contract from JNPT vendor PSA International

Man Infra bags Rs 680-cr contract from JNPT vendor PSA International

Publicly-traded Man lnfra has zero debt and had Rs 1,890 crore in revenue from which it earned a net profit of Rs 258.6 crore in FY23

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Man Infraconstruction has bagged a Rs 680-crore EPC order from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal to construct the fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT).

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal is a subsidiary of PSA International, a Singaporean port group.

PSA is working with JNPT to develop the second phase of the fourth container terminal, and the contract includes land reclamation and infrastructure development.

The contract is to finish the infra work within 30 months, Man Infra, a city-based EPC and realty company, said in a statement.

Manan Shah, the managing director of Man Infra, said his company had executed the first phase of infra work for the terminal earlier within 22 months.

Its EPC division has six decades of experience in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road segments, and the realty division has delivered 14 residential projects in Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

