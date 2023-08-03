Home / Companies / News / Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

Fintech company Paytm on Thursday said its average monthly users rose by 19 per cent on-year to 9.3 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Payment volumes for merchants or Gross Merchandise Values (GMV) rose 39 per cent on-year at Rs 1.47 lakh crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Fintech company Paytm on Thursday said its average monthly users rose by 19 per cent on-year to 9.3 crore.

Merchant subscriptions stood at 82 lakhs, with 41 lakh new subscriptions over the year, according to the filing. Sequentially, the company saw merchant subscriptions increase by about 4 lakh in July 2023, Paytm said in a filing.

Payment volumes for merchants or Gross Merchandise Values (GMV) rose 39 per cent on-year at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

"We continue to see increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards. We are focused on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," the company said.

The fintech platform said it doled out 43 lakh loans in the month of July, making the total value of loans distributed in the month to Rs 5194 crore, at a whopping yearly growth of 148 per cent.

The company will discontinue monthly disclosures of operating metrics starting September 2023, since their business model "has achieved scale," the company said.

"As we had previously mentioned in our Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Presentation, we will, given our business model is established and has achieved scale," Paytm said.

The company will share the disclosures quarterly, it added.

Paytm reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in its June quarter, having posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Paytm monthly transacting users surge to 89 mn, leads offline payments

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer gets Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Dabur scouting for acquisition targets in D2C healthcare, personal care

Torrent enters e-mobility infra space; sets 4 charging stations in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite's net profit declines by 36% to Rs 150 crore in June quarter

Dunzo seller app joins ONDC; aims to onboard 20,000 merchants in 45 days

Topics :PaytmFintechCompanies

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story