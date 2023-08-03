Home / Companies / News / Torrent enters e-mobility infra space; sets 4 charging stations in Gujarat

Torrent Power on Thursday said it has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure segment with four charging stations in Gujarat.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
More cities will be added to the list in the near future, the company said.

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
The first set of charging stations have been installed in Ahmedabad, Torrent Power said in a statement on Thursday.

"Torrent Power has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure sector. Initially a set of four EV (electric vehicle) charging stations have been set up in Ahmedabad, while two more will be launched in Surat soon," it said.

Torrent Power Director Varun Mehta said the company is working towards an affordable EV charging network on a wide scale.

The company has collaborated with Siemens for developing the EV charging network.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

