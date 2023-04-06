First Indian state-backed fund is said close to naming a new CEO

By Preeti Singh, Saikat Das and Baiju Kalesh

National Investment & Infrastructure Fund, India’s state-backed manager with $4.3 billion of assets, is close to picking a new Chief Executive Officer, according to people familiar with the matter.



Padmanabh Sinha, chief investment officer of NIIF’s growth equity program, and Manavendra Kumar Sinha, chief investment officer for global infrastructure and natural resources investments at Abu Dhabi Investment Council, are among those who have been shortlisted to helm the company, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the information is not public. The final decision could be announced as early as this month, they said.