Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

In the third quarter, the industry had registered a growth rate of 0.8 per cent.

The slowdown in flexible (flexi) staffing continued for the second consecutive quarter, as new flexi jobs witnessed 0.4 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), said the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in its annual flexi staffing industry report on Tuesday.