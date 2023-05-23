Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%



Bengaluru-based biotech firm Biocon has posted a 31 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to Rs 313 crore in 2022-23. This is compared to Rs 239 crore during the same period in 2021-22. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 57 per cent to Rs 3,774 crore as compared to Rs 2,409 crore during the same quarter the previous financial year



For the entire financial year, the company’s net profit saw a decline of 29 per cent to Rs 462.7 crore, as compared to Rs 648.4 crore in 2021-22. This was mainly owing to a dip in exceptional items to Rs 219 crore. This mainly owing to the deal-related expenses of the Viatris transaction. During the year under review, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 86 per cent to Rs 1,117 crore against Rs 8,184 crore in 2021-22. During the January to March quarter of 2022-23, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 57 per cent to Rs 3,774 crore as compared to Rs 2,409 crore during the same quarter the previous financial year. The company’s board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30 per cent or Rs. 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to shareholders’ approval.