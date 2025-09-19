Flipkart Minutes to deliver Big Billion Days 2025 deals in just 10 minutes

As Flipkart gears up for the 12th edition of its flagship shopping festival, The Big Billion Days 2025 (TBBD), Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering, is set to enhance customer experience through 10-minute deliveries starting at midnight.

With Flipkart Minutes, the e-commerce firm said TBBD is ready to become the fastest shopping festival, with millions of products, deals, and convenience delivered across markets in just minutes.

Through its presence across 19 cities and 3,000 pin codes, Flipkart Minutes will offer customers access to all TBBD deals and offers across a broad range of categories. These include mobiles, electronics, daily essentials, beauty, personal care, grocery, and more.

“Within a year, Minutes has established itself as the fastest-growing quick commerce platform in the country, built on innovation, value, and selection being its core strengths,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, head of Flipkart Minutes, supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce, Flipkart. “This festive season, we are bringing everything from blockbuster smartphones and electronics to local sweets and festive hampers to customers’ doorsteps in minutes.” The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart Minutes will be operational 24 hours across cities for the entire duration of the event. Tier 2+ markets such as Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna continue to be major growth drivers of festive adoption on Flipkart Minutes.

“Our growing presence ensures that customers everywhere, not just in metros but also across Tier 2 and emerging markets, can access value and deals instantly,” said Badri. “What makes this year significant is the opportunity to extend the promise of The Big Billion Days beyond scale and selection, into speed, making it possible for millions of households to celebrate without compromise.” Badri added that Flipkart’s focus is on building a resilient and technology-led ecosystem that combines reliability with reach, shaping the future of quick commerce while reinforcing the firm’s commitment to serving diverse customer needs across India. iPhone in 10 minutes Meanwhile, Tata-backed Bigbasket has officially become an authorised Apple reseller and marked the iPhone 17 launch with record-breaking speed. Within the first 10 minutes of sales going live, Bigbasket delivered its first order. The company is ensuring that customers can access Apple’s latest device instantly, with unmatched convenience and savings.

Last year, Bigbasket introduced iPhone 16 deliveries in three cities. This year, the service has expanded to all Tier 1 markets, making it easier for customers nationwide to buy Apple’s flagship device without queues, delays, or pre-bookings. At 8:00 am on Friday, when sales opened in India, Bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian. “Quick commerce is no longer limited to daily essentials. As an authorised Apple partner, we are proud to bring the iPhone 17 to our customers at competitive prices,” said Seshu Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer at Bigbasket. “Expanding this service from three cities last year to all Tier 1 cities is a bold step toward reshaping how India shops for premium products.”