Suzuki Motorcycle to cut prices by up to ₹18,024 after GST rate reduction

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it will reduce prices of its products across models by up to Rs 18,024 to pass the benefit of GST rate reduction to customers.
With the revised price effective September 22, 2025, customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going up to Rs 18,024 depending on the model, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.
Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers, it added.
"We welcome the government of India's GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses," SMIPL Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja said.
Coming just ahead of the festive season, he said, "This move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app