Festive boost: Flipkart records 7.2 billion customer engagement visits

E-commerce firm Flipkart recorded an overall 7.2 billion visits in terms of customer engagement this festive season between September 1 till October 28.

Reflecting a surge in consumer sentiment and digital adoption, the organisation also witnessed a record 282 million unique visitors during the period, primarily driven by premiumisation and personalised preferences, especially in Metros and Tier-2+ cities, setting new benchmarks for e-commerce in India.

Flipkart hosted the 11th edition of the company’s The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024 sale event from September 27, with early access beginning on September 26 for Flipkart VIP and Plus customers. The event went on for 11 days. Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF), the month-long festive sale of Amazon, also started on September 27.

Last year, a record 1.4 billion customers visited Flipkart’s platform during TBBD. The company didn’t reveal the numbers specific to this year’s TBBD event.

Speaking on the growth observed during the festive season, Harsh Chaudhary, head of Growth (vice-president), Flipkart, said the response seen this year underscores the company’s efforts to make e-commerce available even in the remotest regions of the country.

“By harnessing technology and expanding our reach, we have been able to deliver enhanced shopping experiences to millions of customers while empowering an ever-growing network of sellers,” said Chaudhary. “This season has established itself as a key element of India’s retail landscape, not only by bringing customer delight but also by significantly contributing to economic growth and fostering opportunities for communities across the country.”

Flipkart said customers from across the country relied on e-commerce for a plethora of shopping needs. The East region of India showcased a 14.86 per cent rise in unique visitors and a 12 per cent growth in customers compared to last year. Both metro and non-metro regions experienced similar growth, reflecting robust demand across the board.

Additionally, some of the sellers witnessed 40-50 per cent year-on-year growth this festive period. Overall, the sellers on the marketplace platform witnessed increased participation, better offerings and significant boost in sales compared to last year.

The top shopping trends observed on Flipkart this festive season also highlight how customers have been steering towards various categories. These include fashion, electronics (especially laptops and tablets), home essentials, appliances, beauty and general merchandise.

Notably, the shift towards premiumisation can be seen with the number of customers opting for top brands, which has witnessed a rise in demand of 17 per cent YoY. Premium and mid-premium Android smartphones saw robust growth with high interest in the AI-led features. Flipkart said this success has been driven by the company’s innovative affordability constructs developed with third-party partners and banks.

Flipkart also successfully concluded the eighth edition of Samarth’s dedicated sale event, Crafted by Bharat. Over 25,000 unique handicraft products were showcased, featuring contributions from hundreds of artisans, weavers, government bodies, NGOs, LGBTQ+ communities, rural entrepreneurs, and women entrepreneurs. Samarth Sellers saw a 1.6-time spike in their growth, a 16 per cent increase during the sale period. Flipkart said Samarth has impacted over 1.8 million livelihoods.

Flipkart said it also focused on maximising value for customers, sellers and brands this festive season, benefiting lakhs of MSMEs, artisans, and kirana partners. It also created more than one lakh job opportunities that have empowered gig workforce.

India’s festival season is set to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach Rs 100,000-120,000 crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The latest analysis forecasts 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth, fueled by high pent-up demand and a premiumisation wave.