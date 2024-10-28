Flipkart marketplace arm revenue grows 21%, losses reduce by 41% in FY24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In FY24, Flipkart Internet generated nearly Rs 5,000 crore from advertising, up from Rs 3,324.7 crore in the previous year

Flipkart
Flipkart(Photo: Shutterstock)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, reported revenue of Rs 17,907.3 crore for FY 2023-24, a 21 per cent year-over-year growth. The platform’s losses declined by 41 per cent to Rs 2,358 crore, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.
 
Flipkart operates its India business through multiple entities. The entity called Flipkart Internet generates revenue through advertising, seller commissions, and value-added services.
 
In 2023-24, Flipkart Internet generated nearly Rs 5,000 crore from advertising, up from Rs 3,324.7 crore in the previous year.
 
The entity recorded marketplace fee income for the financial year as Rs 3,734.2 crore, compared to Rs 3,713.2 crore in the previous year. Income from collection services increased to Rs 1,225.8 crore from Rs 1,114.3 crore in the previous year.
 
The employee benefits cost for the firm was Rs 5,177 crore, up from Rs 4,482 crore in the previous fiscal.
 
In 2023-24, the firm incurred logistics services costs of Rs 6,230.6 crore. It earned Rs 1,491.5 crore in collection charges while generating revenue of Rs 6,966.4 crore from providing logistics services to sellers. 

Flipkart India Private Limited
 
According to Tofler, Flipkart India Private Limited, an e-commerce firm, reported revenues for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 70,541 crore, a 26 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 4,194 crore during the same fiscal, a 13 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 75,038 crore, according to Tofler.
First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

