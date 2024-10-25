YouTube Shopping expands in India, collaborates with Flipkart, Myntra

YouTube said it has expanded YouTube Shopping in India, with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program. This creates new opportunities for creators to diversify their earnings and for viewers to discover products from their favourite creators.The program will roll-out starting with e-commerce firm Flipkart and online fashion retailer Myntra.

The YouTube Shopping affiliate program will allow eligible creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers site.

This expansion complements the existing YouTube Shopping feature that allows eligible creators to promote their own merchandise by linking their stores to their YouTube channels. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program builds on existing monetization options like Ads revenue, YouTube Premium, and other fan-fueled features like Channel Memberships, Super Thanks, Super Chat and Super Stickers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for creators to thrive on the platform.

Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube, said the global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 alone, demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways.

“We’re now bringing this same momentum to India with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program starting with Flipkart and Myntra,” said Katz. “We're unlocking a new phase of product discovery, powered by the strong connections between creators and their viewers. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program offers Indian creators a unique opportunity to diversify their revenue streams and deepen their connection with their audiences.”

Digital video is unlocking new possibilities for brands to showcase products and build relationships with customers. Flipkart and Myntra have been using video commerce over the past few years. Some of their initiatives include Myntra Minis, Ultimate Glam Clan and Flipkart’s Affluencer Program.

Commenting on its efforts to enhance social and video commerce, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head-Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships, Flipkart Group, said, with more than 500 million registered customers, Flipkart and Myntra understand the evolving and nuanced shopping needs of a diverse customer base. “Using the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, we aim to further boost the experience and engagement of customers using Flipkart and Myntra by enabling product discovery through videos by creators on YouTube,” said Iyer.

Creator economy

The ‘e-Conomy India’ report found that as India’s digital boom continues, with household consumption expected to double by 2030, digital commerce will become even more entrenched in Indians’ everyday experience. As viewers increasingly turn to digital video, seeking entertainment, information and inspiration, YouTube’s diverse creator ecosystem offers communities of viewers an engaging way to discover new products.

YouTube's investment in the creator ecosystem, with its unique revenue-sharing model, has fueled the rise of a vibrant creator economy. Over 110,000 channels, in India, have more than 100,000 subscribers (as of Dec 2023). In fact, over 65 per cent of consumers in India trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities, driving purchase decisions through authentic connection, the ‘e-Conomy India’ report showed.

“We’re excited by the possibilities that video can unlock to make the shopping journey richer and more engaging,” said Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube.