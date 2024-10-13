How women drive the biggest festive sale events at Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra

India’s e-commerce industry is increasingly offering opportunities for women and hiring them in significant numbers this festive season to cater to the huge surge in sales from millions of customers across the country.

E-commerce firm Flipkart said its supply chain expansion will create over 100,000 job opportunities across India to meet the high demand during the festival season. It has launched 11 new fulfilment centres across nine cities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Flipkart said that among the blue-collar workforce it has hired for this festive season, there is a 24 per cent growth in women hired compared to the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale event in 2023.

Prajakta Kanaglekar, vice president, supply chain, tech and CX HR Leader at Flipkart, said that as the e-commerce sector evolves, the representation of women in traditionally male-prevalent roles, such as warehouse operations and last-mile deliveries, is increasingly recognised as essential to unlocking new efficiencies and perspectives.

“We are also proud to have achieved an increase in women employees in blue-collar roles during this year’s festive season, a testament to our commitment to fostering gender diversity,” said Kanaglekar. “These women are taking on key roles in warehouses such as picking, packing, and others, as well as in our last-mile operations across India, contributing to our growth and strengthening our operational capabilities.”

Among them is Kiran Rawat, a wishmaster (delivery executive) at Flipkart in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. To cater to the increased demand during the festive season, Rawat said that Flipkart provides her with constant support and guidance for smooth deliveries across remote areas of Rishikesh.

“The flexible hours have allowed me to manage both my job and my family, which is especially important as a mother,” said Rawat. “Flipkart has empowered me to achieve financial independence and personal growth."

Archana Kumari, a single mother, has found a supportive community working in Shimla as a wishmaster at Flipkart. “The comprehensive training has equipped me with the skills and confidence to deliver 30 to 50 packages daily, even in remote areas,” said Kumari. “This opportunity empowers me to demonstrate that women are capable of achieving anything. Flipkart has truly empowered me to build a brighter future for my small family."

The logistics sector has long been perceived as a male-dominated field. This perception, however, is evolving as more women join the operations workforce. Amazon India said it is leading this shift. The firm said women now hold diverse roles across its operations networks. These range from team leaders and delivery associates to managers at delivery stations and even entrepreneurs spearheading delivery service partner programmes. Amazon said this expansion of the female workforce is further supported by the company’s focus on flexible work models, targeted training, and safer workplace environments, contributing to the growing presence of women in these roles.

Amazon India said it has created over 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to serve millions of customers throughout India during the festival season. The firm said that it has hired thousands of women associates as part of Amazon’s seasonal job opportunities.

“Our initiatives support women in various roles, demonstrating that with the right support and opportunities, they can thrive as associates, leaders, entrepreneurs, and key contributors to the industry,” said Karuna Shankar Pande, vice president, Amazon logistics, India.

One among them is Christina Rindiki, the entrepreneur behind Amazon’s first all-women partner delivery station in Northeast India. Growing up in Mizoram, where opportunities for women were limited, Rindiki established an all-women delivery station in Champhai, near the Myanmar-India border, with Amazon’s support. This initiative is part of Amazon’s broader commitment to creating all-women delivery stations, offering roles from station managers to delivery associates. Women at these stations receive comprehensive training in customer service, package handling, safety protocols, and technology. Amazon said it also ensures a supportive work environment through feedback mechanisms and a dedicated helpline.

Fashion retailer Myntra said its recently-concluded festive sale, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), is powered by thousands of women in various supply chain and contact centre roles. This year’s BFF has been the firm’s largest edition by far, registering 627 million user visits, a significant growth over last year’s edition. In 2023, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF) concluded with about 460 million user visits.

“For this year’s event, we hired and trained several delivery partners, including women, and I’m proud to see more women joining the team,” said Moitry Bhargav, area lead, Delhi NCR, supporting Myntra BFF.





Flipkart Wishmaster Jai Lalita delivering a package to a Flipkart customer in Shimla India’s festive season is set to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach Rs 100,000-120,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The analysis forecasts 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth, fuelled by high pent-up demand and a premiumisation wave.

Entrepreneurship

E-commerce firms are also opening up numerous entrepreneurship opportunities for women, especially during the festive season. Radha K., a 52-year-old mother from Bengaluru who faced significant financial challenges that prevented her from completing her education, opened her millet shop, Shree Karetimayarayaswami Floor Mill, in 2019. Alongside running the shop, Radha joined Amazon’s ‘I Have Space’ (IHS) programme, which enabled her to earn additional income. With the support of her son, an Amazon delivery associate, Radha embraced the opportunity to become a partner in Amazon’s delivery network, balancing her business while contributing to last-mile deliveries in her community. The IHS programme partners with local store owners like Radha, allowing them to earn extra income by facilitating Amazon deliveries. This also increases footfall to their shops.

Manvi Dhawan, a 44-year-old mother from Noida, took a career break in 2013 to take care of her daughters. When she decided to return to work in 2020, she discovered Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme, which gave her the chance to relaunch her career as an entrepreneur. With Amazon’s guidance, she founded Saima Enterprises in January 2021, starting with a single delivery station in Panchkula. She saw her business grow rapidly to manage eight delivery stations within 15 months, creating jobs for hundreds of delivery associates.

Safety

Flipkart’s Kanaglekar said the firm is cultivating a culture of empowerment, learning, and career progression through initiatives like Vidyarthini, Neev, Disha, and MT. These programmes offer women opportunities to grow at every level, from internships to management trainee positions, helping to develop their skills, nurture leadership potential, and drive inclusive growth across the organisation.

Kanaglekar said the firm has implemented robust safety measures, such as an SOS mobile app, CCTV-monitored workplaces, and POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) awareness sessions. No female associates are deployed in isolated areas, and those working night shifts are provided with GPS-tracked transport for added security and confidence.

Earlier this year, Amazon introduced the ‘Women in Night Shifts’ (WINS) programme at one of its largest sort centres in Haryana. This aims to provide safe and secure working conditions for women associates who wish to work during nighttime hours. This initiative enhances flexibility and opens up more opportunities for women in Amazon’s 24/7 logistics network.