FMCG major Dabur seeking clarity on FSSAI's 100% fruit juice directive

The firm sells its 'Real Activ' brand with the claim of 100 per cent juice

Dabur
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India is seeking clarity on the FSSAI’s directive of removing claims of ‘100 per cent juice’ from the packaging and advertising of the product.

The firm sells its ‘Real Activ’ brand with the claim of 100 per cent juice.

“We are seeking clarity from the FSSAI on what they mean by the directive. We declare that the product is reconstituted at the back of the pack along with proper nutritional labelling,” Mayank Kuar, business head, food and beverages at the company, told Business Standard at the sidelines of the 15th edition of FICCI Foodworld India.


“The directive came very late at night and we are still trying to understand how to comply with the rules cited,” he added.

Calling them misleading, the Food Standards and Safety Authority of India (FSSAI) on June 3 mandated all food business operators to remove any claims of ‘100% fruit juice’ from all labels and advertising and exhaust all existing packaging material before September 1, 2024.

Topics :FMCGsFMCG firmsDabur IndiaFSSAI

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

