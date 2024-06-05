Home / Companies / News / State-owned RVNL receives Rs 390 crore project from Indian Railways

State-owned RVNL receives Rs 390 crore project from Indian Railways

RVNL has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Eastern Railway for the construction of the Sitarampur bypass line under the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway, it added

> Former railway officials say pending remodelling projects are crucial
RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
State-owned RVNL on Wednesday said it has received an order worth around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways.

The contract is for construction of the Sitarampur bypass line under the Asansol division, RVNL said in an exchange filing.

"The project cost is Rs 3,90,97,35,276.55 including GST, and the duration of the project is 24 months," the company said.

Topics :Rail Vikas NigamIndian Railways

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

