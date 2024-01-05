Home / Companies / News / Fortis launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer

Fortis launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer

Fortis Healthcare
Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:22 PM IST
A well-known private healthcare group, Fortis on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility for the specialised treatment of blood cancers and disorders, which it said "represented a critical step" in addressing the urgent need for comprehensive holistic care.

The Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders also integrates paediatric and geriatric care, advanced transplant procedures, and hematopathology expertise, all under one roof, Fortis Healthcare said in a release.

The Institute also launched CAR-T cell therapy to its extensive network of Bone Marrow Transplant centres in Mohali, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Bangalore, the statement said.

This initiative is supported by a commercial collaboration with ImmunoACT, an IIT-Bombay spin-off and pioneer in India's first fully indigenous and commercially approved gene-modified cell therapy.

The NexCAR19, India's first market-authorised CAR-T cell therapy, offers a new ray of hope for treating B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in patients aged 15 and above, who have previously found limited success with other treatments.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, "The establishment of the Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to medical excellence and patient-focused care. The integration of advanced CAR-T cell therapy across our Bone Marrow Transplant centres in India sets a new benchmark in the treatment of complex blood cancers.

This initiative is a key part of our mission to offer the highest standard of care in precision medicine and comprehensive healthcare solutions, he said.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

