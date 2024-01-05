Tata Motors introduces first pure EV architecture called 'acti.ev'

Tata Motors on Friday introduced the first pure electric vehicle (EV) architecture called ‘acti.ev’, which will underpin its future portfolio of EVs such as Punch, Sierra, Harrier and Curvv.

“Punch.ev will be the first product based on this pure electric architecture, which will spawn a slew of vehicles with multiple body styles and sizes,” the company's statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ‘acti.ev’ architecture will be different from the electrified modular architecture (EMA) that Tata Motors will be sourcing from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for the development of ‘Avinya’ range of cars.

Tata Motors’ EV arm had in November 2022 signed a licensing pact with JLR regarding the EMA.

Tata Motors on Friday opened bookings for the Punch.ev. The Punch.ev will be the first ‘Born EV’ by Tata Motors.

Born EV refers to vehicles that are specifically designed and manufactured as EVs from ground up. They are not adapted from the existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The current portfolio of Tata Motors’ EVs — Tiago, Tigor and Nexon — has been adapted from existing ICE models.

The year 2023 was an excellent year for electric cars in India.

About 90,000-100,000 units of electric cars were sold in the country, a 90-100 per cent annual growth in 2023. Tata Motors holds more than 80 per cent share in the electric car market.

Shailesh Chandra, who heads the EV and passenger vehicle divisions of Tata Motors, had told reporters last month that he is expecting electric car sales to grow by about 40 per cent in 2024.

Anand Kulkarni, chief products officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “This architecture (acti.ev) has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, battery capacity and enhancing the driving experience.”

“acti.ev is a global-ready and future-facing pure electric architecture. It enables implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future proof,” Kulkarni added.