Home / Companies / News / With Vedanta JV facing hurdles, Foxconn reaches out to other companies

With Vedanta JV facing hurdles, Foxconn reaches out to other companies

Foxconn has already held informal discussions with a few companies to explore a potential partnership, including 'two large domestic corporate groups'

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Contract manufacturing firm Foxconn has started reaching out to some major business houses in India in a bid to find a new partner for its semiconductor business, The Economic Times (ET) reported. This comes when the Taiwanese company's joint venture (JV) with Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group has been facing several hurdles.
In September 2022, the two companies formed a JV, where Vedanta has a 67 per cent stake, to set up a semiconductor fab at Dholera in Gujarat. 

A government official cited the ET report as saying that the Centre is concerned about Vedanta Group's "financial stability" and has suggested that Foxconn onboard a different partner. Foxconn, after this, held informal discussions with a few companies to explore a potential partnership. This includes "two large domestic corporate groups".
The names of these companies, however, were not mentioned in the report.

Vedanta Resources Ltd recently raised $450 million from two companies, Trafigura ($200 million) and Glencore ($250 million), to repay its debt via pledging of equity. Both of these companies are VRL's rivals.
The ET report quoted experts as saying that this highlights the dire financial situation of the company.

Foxconn and Vedanta also reportedly have differences over the changes to be made in their applications to reapply for incentives under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The JV applied for incentives under ISM in early 2022, but the Centre has not yet approved it.
The Centre has also opened another round of applications earlier this month.

According to reports, the Centre had asked VedantaFoxconn to onboard a technology partner with licence-grade semiconductor technology. Moreover, it had also asked Foxconn to take the lead in the JV. 

Also Read

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Why Amazon, Google raised their India bet

81% of edtech platform users face refund, trust issues: LocalCircles survey

Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

Lenders set to clear Rs 400 crore to bring Go First back on runway

Goldi Solar investing Rs 5k cr to boost module manufacturing capacity: MD

Topics :Anil AgarwalFoxconnVedanta GroupVedanta Anil AgarwalAnil Agarwal Vedantasemiconductorsemiconductor industryjoint ventures in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story