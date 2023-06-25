Home / Companies / News / Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

The Rs 200 crore unit has a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 robots a year of different specifications and categories. According to the company, this is a unit where "robots will make robots"

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru

Addverb, a global robotics and automation company, on Sunday launched its second greenfield robot manufacturing factory known as Bot-Verse, spread over 15 acres in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company claims the factory will generate more than 3,000 highly skilled jobs for the country’s youth.
Built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, the unit is Addverb's second plant in Uttar Pradesh, set up within three years of the first. Addverb also recently opened a Software Development Centre in Noida, which delivers value-added software for warehouse robotics and material-handling solutions to global clients.

Spread over 600,000 sq ft, Bot-Verse has a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 robots a year of different specifications and categories. According to the company, this is a unit where “robots will make robots.”
“The establishment of this plant in India will contribute to enhancing the country's robotics ecosystem, fostering innovation, and positioning India as a prominent player in the global robotics industry, driving technological advancements and economic growth. It also aligns with the Uttar Pradesh government’s vision of industrialisation-led growth,” said Jalaj Dani, chairman, Addverb.

“This brand-new facility will establish Addverb as a global robot manufacturing giant and will also help develop a robotics ecosystem in India by delivering cutting-edge software and robust hardware systems to form a mix of innovative fixed and flexible automation solutions," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb.
He added that Bot-Verse is India’s “one-of-a-kind” mobile robot manufacturing facility aimed at fulfilling the global demand for robots and will help the company expand its presence in Australia, Singapore, Dubai, the US, and Europe.

The factory was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. “Since its inception, Addverb has been deeply committed to the growth of Uttar Pradesh and had operationalised its first robot manufacturing facility, Bot-Valley, in March 2021, less than 18 months from the land allotment, despite the Covid pandemic and nationwide lockdowns,” the company said in a statement.
Addverb said it has generated revenue of more than Rs 1,200 crore since its inception in 2016 and aims to become a billion-dollar revenue company by 2027, contributing to the goal of making U.P. a 1 trillion economy. Addverb will soon commission phase 2 and contribute further to the vision.

