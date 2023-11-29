Home / Companies / News / Fujifilm India faces suit for 'interfering' in competitor's business

Fujifilm India faces suit for 'interfering' in competitor's business

The application was filed by Minosha India Ltd -- an authorised distributor for Japan-based Ricoh Printers in India -- before Additional District Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The court is likely to take up the matter on December 16. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
A suit has been filed before a Delhi court seeking to restrain Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd from allegedly engaging in "tortious interference" with the plaintiff's business and misappropriating its "sensitive and confidential" business information.

The application was filed by Minosha India Ltd -- an authorised distributor for Japan-based Ricoh Printers in India -- before Additional District Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat.

The suit claimed that both the plaintiff and the defendant companies are in the same business -- printers, imaging, electronics and software solutions.

"The plaintiff is planning to introduce and launch laser printers in the Indian market. As the defendant was also entering the Indian market with its new products, including laser printers, instead of producing its own business data through research or surveys, it has engaged in a conspiracy with others to disrupt and destroy (the) plaintiff's business, including its launch of laser printers," the complaint stated.

The court is likely to take up the matter on December 16.

The suit also alleged that Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd conspired to "destabilise, disrupt and debilitate" the plaintiff's business, misappropriated and unauthorisedly used its business plans and methods, trade secrets and confidential information and induced its employees and channel partners to terminate and breach contracts entered with the plaintiff.

This conspiracy involved enticing and luring of the plaintiff's key employees and personnel to join the defendant company "with the deliberate intention of illegally obtaining access to plaintiff's confidential information".

Topics :Delhi courtFujifilmLawsuits

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

