Home / Companies / News / Fusion CX opens BPO facility; firm's India workforce to hit 10,000

Fusion CX opens BPO facility; firm's India workforce to hit 10,000

The company, which employs 9,500 of its global workforce of over 14,000 in India, aims to add another 500 employees to take its overall base in the country to over 10,000 in the next quarter

The company's director and co-founder Kishore Saraogi said the expansion of the Mumbai operation will help Fusion CX establish a strong presence in all four regions (north, east, west, south) of the country
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Business process management (BPM) company Fusion CX on Friday announced the opening of a 500-seat facility in Navi Mumbai.

The company, which employs 9,500 of its global workforce of over 14,000 in India, aims to add another 500 employees to take its overall base in the country to over 10,000 in the next quarter, as per an official statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It will serve global clientele out of the newly-opened facility spread over 20,000 square feet.

The facility will help offer multi-lingual, omni-channel customer experience management, technical support, and back-office operations to clients in various sectors including healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), technology, retail, and utilities.

The company's director and co-founder Kishore Saraogi said the expansion of the Mumbai operation will help Fusion CX establish a strong presence in all four regions (north, east, west, south) of the country.

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

BS BFSI Summit 2023: No funding winter in PE investments, say experts

Indiabulls Housing's Rs 3,693 crore rights issue to open on February 7

Byju's fights back: Investors have no voting rights on CEO change

Morgan Stanley buys Paytm shares worth Rs 244 cr via open mkt transaction

Merchants mull change in platform after RBI restricts Paytm Bank services

RBI curbs on Patym to have major impact but valuation remains attractive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BPM industryBFSIIndian workforceBPO industryBPO firms

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story