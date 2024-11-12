Gautam Adani hosts European leaders on tour to Khavda, Mundra projects

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday hosted ambassadors from the European Union, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany at the company’s office in Gujarat. During the visit, the delegation toured the Adani’s group renewable energy park in Khavda and port, logistics, and industrial hub in Mundra, Adani said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adani Group chairman shared insights from their discussions on sustainable development and enhanced global partnerships.

“It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office. I deeply appreciate their visit to the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India’s largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra. Our discussions were truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem,” Adani said, reiterating the group’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Adani Khavda Energy Park

Dubbed as the world’s largest renewable energy park, Adani Green has operationalized 551 megawatts of solar capacity in Khavda. Supported by an 8,000-strong workforce, the company plans to build 30 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity at this park, according to its website. Once fully developed, the 30 GW plant is expected to generate 81 billion units of clean electricity.

Mundra Port

The largest commercial port in India, Mundra Port handled a record 1.857 trains in October, Adani Ports said in a post on X. As of April, the port had crossed 185 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo handling, and accounts for over one-third of India’s container cargo.

During the financial year 2023-24, more than 25 per cent of all India cargo volumes were routed through Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ports.