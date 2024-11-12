Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Coromandel Engineering appoints G V Manimaran as CMD for five years

Coromandel Engineering appoints G V Manimaran as CMD for five years

Manimaran has also been appointed as an additional Director (Executive), the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Coromandel Engineering Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of G V Manimaran as the Chairman and Managing Director.

His appointment is effective Tuesday for a period of five years.

Manimaran has also been appointed as an additional Director (Executive), the company said in a regulatory filing.

He joins the company with over four decades of experience across sectors like banking, finance, legal and marketing.

He is the founder and Director of Sasvitha Home Finance Limited.

In his previous roles, he has served as a director at Canara Bank.

On Tuesday, the company's board signed a memorandum of understanding with Nico Allen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Bharath Medical College and Hospital to execute infra projects estimated at a value of Rs 450 crore.

Besides, the company board appointed three independent directors.

It has appointed former DGP of Tamil Nadu M Ravi as a non-executive independent director and Ennarasu Karunesan, former CEO of Adani ports - Mundra, Regional Director - India of IAPH as a non-executive director.

S Baskaran has been appointed as a non-executive director in the company.

Established in 1947, Chennai-based Coromandel Engineering Company is into setting up infrastructure projects like roads, highways and other commercial projects.

Topics :CoromandelCompanies

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

