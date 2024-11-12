L&T wins thermal power plant order from NTPC for over Rs 15,000 cr value

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘Limited Notice to Proceed’ (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants with a combined value of over Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T does not disclose the exact value of its order wins; however, analysts estimate it at about Rs 22,000 crore. According to people in the know, this is one of the biggest order wins for L&T in the domestic market, similar to a bullet train package order it won in 2020.

In its Tuesday statement, L&T said these power plants are being set up in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. In a separate statement to BSE, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel) said it has won an order for a 3x800 megawatt (MW) Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power plant, the third plant in this bundle from NTPC.

L&T’s order pertains to the main plant packages of the 2x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and the 3x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Nabinagar in Bihar.

The order win also marks a shift in L&T’s strategy, as the company had earlier stated it would not participate in bids for thermal power units. In a media call in October, Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and president (Energy) at L&T, noted that the change in strategy followed fruitful discussions addressing previously unfavourable terms and conditions in the bidding process.

As of September, L&T’s total order book under execution stood at Rs 5.1 trillion, with 40 per cent of it coming from the international market, particularly West Asia.

In October 2020, L&T won an order to construct the 237.1 km stretch MAHSR - C4 package, which is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. At the time, L&T stated this was the biggest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract it had won in India. The latest project win is on similar lines in terms of value, according to people in the know.