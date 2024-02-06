Home / Companies / News / SBI ties up with Flywire to make payments easier for foreign students

A seamless and fully digital payment experience will be given to students, which is better than the existing complex process, an official statement said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Country's largest lender SBI on Tuesday tied up with Flywire for easing payments for Indian students studying abroad.

Under the partnership, Flywire's technology will be integrated directly into the bank's platform, offering Indian students an advanced digital checkout experience for their international educational payments.

Topics :sbiPaymentForeign studentsForex

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

