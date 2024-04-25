Home / Companies / News / GlaxoSmithKline sues Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine technology

GlaxoSmithKline sues Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine technology

GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccines violate the company's patent rights in mRNA-vaccine innovations developed "more than a decade before" the outbreak of COVID-19

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GlaxoSmithKline sued Pfizer and BioNTech in Delaware federal court on Thursday, accusing them of infringing GSK patents related to messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in the companies' blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines.
 
GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccines violate the company's patent rights in mRNA-vaccine innovations developed "more than a decade before" the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement that the company is "confident in our IP position around Comirnaty" and intends to "vigorously defend" against GSK's claims. A BioNTech spokesperson declined to comment on the complaint.
 
A GSK spokesperson said the company believes its patents "provided the foundational technology used in Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines," and that it is "willing to license these patents on commercially reasonable terms and to ensure continued patient access" to the shots.

The lawsuit adds to a web of high-stakes U.S. court cases involving Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna over patent royalties for technology used in their vaccines, including a case brought by Moderna against Pfizer in 2022.
 
Pfizer made $11.2 billion from sales of Comirnaty last year, while Moderna earned $6.7 billion in revenue from its vaccine Spikevax. Sales of both vaccines declined significantly last year from 2022.
 
London-based GSK asked the court for an unspecified amount of monetary damages from Pfizer and BioNTech that includes an ongoing patent-licensing fee.
 
GSK said in the complaint that its patents cover technology for transporting fragile mRNA into human cells that scientists began developing in 2008. GSK said it bought the rights to the inventions when it acquired part of Novartis' vaccines business in 2015.
 
GSK also sued Pfizer for patent infringement last year over technology used in Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo. Pfizer has denied GSK's claims in that case.
 

Also Read

Delivering Covid vax to respiratory tract may give better protection: Study

GlaxoSmithKline board okays VRS scheme as part of biz review

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 results: Profit declines 72% to Rs 46 crore

Pfizer agrees to pay $93 million to settle Lipitor drug antitrust lawsuit

FirstCry set to withdraw $500 million IPO papers after regulatory scrutiny

Will continue to invest in tie-ups with Chinese firms, says Mercedes-Benz

Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results: Profit at Rs 273 crore, income up 15%

Disney Star viewership in IPL rises by 18% to reach 475 million: BARC

Unilever says Lifebuoy and Lux impacted by cost inflation in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GlaxoSmithKlineGlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsPfizerCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story