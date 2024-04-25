Home / Companies / News / Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results: Profit at Rs 273 crore, income up 15%

Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results: Profit at Rs 273 crore, income up 15%

The PAT for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 880 crore, an increase of 1421 per cent YoY jump over FY'23

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (JBIL), a city-based steel product company, on Thursday said it posted a standalone net profit of Rs 273 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 against a loss of Rs 13 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income grew by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2002 crore in Q4 FY24. EBIDTA stood at Rs 397 crore during the quarter under review with a margin of 20 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PAT for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 880 crore, an increase of 1421 per cent YoY jump over FY'23.

"Our strategic focus remains on specialised products such as DI Pipes and Special-grade Ferro Alloys, which presently contribute to around 50 per cent to our revenue and the increase in sales will help in achieving higher growth in forthcoming quarters. We take pride in being India's largest recognized producer of special-grade ferro alloys wherein substantial share comes from exports," CMD Aditya Jagodia said.

Also Read

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies of heart attack at Chennai hospital

Jai Balaji Q3 results: Net up 740% to Rs 234 cr, plans Rs 1,000 cr capex

Jai Balaji raises Rs 559 cr from Tata Capital FinServ to refinance debt

Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Modi should say 'Adani ji ki Jai': Rahul

Disney Star viewership in IPL rises by 18% to reach 475 million: BARC

Unilever says Lifebuoy and Lux impacted by cost inflation in India

KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit rise 36% to Rs 43.04 crore

Koo halts salary payments amid financial woes, seeks strategic partners

Flipkart bets big on generative AI to improve customer, seller experience

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel producersSteel growthsteel productionQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story