Home / Companies / News / Glenmark, Cosmo partner to bring acne treatment Winlevi to Europe, S Africa

Glenmark, Cosmo partner to bring acne treatment Winlevi to Europe, S Africa

This agreement grants Glenmark the exclusive right to commercialise Winlevi in 15 EU countries, South Africa, and the UK

Anjali Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Specialty SA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, on Wednesday, announced the signing of distribution and licence agreements for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1 per cent, used to treat acne vulgaris) in Europe and South Africa.

This agreement grants Glenmark the exclusive right to commercialise Winlevi in 15 EU countries, South Africa, and the UK. Cosmo's subsidiary, Cassiopea, will be responsible for the Centralised Marketing Authorization at the European Medicines Agency and is set to receive an initial payment of $5 million, along with royalties on net sales while Glenmark will oversee product registration in South Africa, and the UK. Cosmo will be the sole supplier of the product.

Alessandro Della Cha, CEO of Cosmo, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Glenmark. We look forward to eventually making Winlevi available to more patients around the globe.”

Glenn Saldanha, chairman & managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “ Winlevi is the perfect addition to our European dermatology portfolio and we look forward to leveraging our half-century-long experience in dermatology to make this novel option available to patients and fill the current unmet medical need in treating acne.”

Winlevi has already gained approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration as a topical treatment for acne in patients aged 12 years and older. Winlevi has become the most prescribed branded topical acne drug in the US, representing 88 per cent of total health care providers in dermatology (per IQVIA MAT June 2023).

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is an integrated, research-led, global pharmaceutical company, with a presence across branded, generic, and OTC segments, with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

Also Read

Glenmark announces license agreements for Winlevi in Europe and S Africa

India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

Historic move by Cricket South Africa, men and women to get equal match fee

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

Dewald Brevis receives maiden South Africa call-up for Australia series

Zepto most preferred startup for professionals in India: LinkedIn ranking

Notice period only justified if airline invested in training: Air India CEO

Glenmark announces license agreements for Winlevi in Europe and S Africa

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, becomes promoter

Infosys to begin fresh appraisal cycle; last year hikes still pending

Topics :Glenmark Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical firmspharma sctorsStrides PharmaEurope

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story