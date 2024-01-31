Glenmark, Pfizer launch Abrocitinib in India for Atopic Dermatitis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer announced on Wednesday that they have collaborated to launch Abrocitinib, an oral treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), in India. Developed by Pfizer, Abrocitinib has received marketing authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India, as well as approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulatory bodies.

Pfizer and Glenmark will co-market Abrocitinib in India under the brand names JABRYUS and CIBINQO, respectively. Abrocitinib, a Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, provides rapid itch relief, sustained disease control, and improved quality of life for patients. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease that causes skin inflammation and barrier defects.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President and Managing Director of Pfizer India, stated, "We believe in Abrocitinib’s transformative potential. Its approval is a milestone in bringing high‐quality treatment for moderate‐to‐severe atopic dermatitis in India, enabling patients to manage symptoms more effectively. Our collaboration with Glenmark will help leverage the collective strengths and capabilities of our organisations to make this breakthrough therapy available to patients and physicians across our country.”

Alok Malik, President and Business Head ‐ India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Pfizer India for the launch of Abrocitinib in the country. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in India has been reported to be increasing owing to changes in environmental factors, with symptoms appearing during the initial years of life in around 80 per cent of patients.”

The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in India has risen over the past three decades, with approximately 5.9 per cent of adults affected, of which 4.4 per cent suffer from a severe form of the disease. The symptoms of AD, including persistent itching and lack of sleep, impose a significant burden on patients and their caretakers, affecting multiple aspects of their quality of life and mental health.

Abrocitinib is available in over 35 markets globally, including the US, Japan, and China.

On the same day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' share price increased by 1.61 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 909 apiece on the BSE.