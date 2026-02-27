Home / Companies / News / Glenmark to launch generic sodium phosphates injection in US in April 2026

Glenmark to launch generic sodium phosphates injection in US in April 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US-based unit is gearing up to introduce a generic sodium phosphates injection in the American market.

The Mumbai-based drug firm said its product is therapeutically equivalent to Hosira Inc's reference listed drug.

Glenmark will begin distribution of the injection in the US market in April 2026, it said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2025, the Sodium Phosphates Injection USP single-dose vials saw annual sales of around $66.8 million.

Shares of the company were trading 0.82 per cent up at Rs 2,144.50 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

