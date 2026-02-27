Bombardier has long-term chance to boost business jet sales in India: CEO

India's efforts to improve its aviation infrastructure will give Canada's Bombardier a long-term chance to ​boost sales of business jets there, chief ​executive officer Eric Martel said on Thursday.

Martel told reporters ‌in Montreal that around 60 Bombardier jets were operating in India, adding that one challenge the company faced was the limited infrastructure.

"The good news is that they are spending a lot of money these days. They're building a dozen airports as far as I know, and maybe even more," Martel said after a lunch organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations. "The whole infrastructure (investment) taking place ‌over the next few years will definitely open doors for growth for us."