Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Apple likely to produce 30% of iPhones in India in a few years

Apple likely to produce 30% of iPhones in India in a few years

Government expects Apple to shift 30% of global iPhone production to India, unfazed by US Supreme Court ruling that removes China's tariff disadvantage

Apple
premium
Represetative image from file.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The government expects Apple Inc to undertake 30 per cent of its global iPhone production from India in the next few years, and does not see any impact or change in its growth plan due to the US Supreme Court verdict, declaring the 10 per cent fentanyl duty imposed on China and other countries as illegal.
 
As a result, both India and China will be able to export iPhones to the US at zero duty, and the tariff differential in favour of India is now not available.
 
A top government official said: “We do not expect any change in Apple Inc’s strategy in India due to the US Supreme Court order. The company is committed to India and sees us as a trusted source. We hope the company will assemble 30 per cent of its global iPhone production in India in a few years.”
 
As of 2024-25 (FY25), Apple Inc assembled around 20 per cent of its global iPhone production in India. And according to many analysts, it is expected to touch around 25 per cent by the end of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in FY26.
 
India had a cost disability of 10-14 per cent for making iPhones, which was partly met by the 4-6 per cent PLI incentive scheme. However, the 20 per cent fentanyl duty on China made India cost-effective, as it exported at zero duty to the US. The fentanyl duty was slashed to 10 per cent, reducing the advantage for India. However, there are worries that with zero duty on China, India might become unattractive for exports of iPhones to the US, which have grown by 200 per cent between April and November last year.
 
India exported $30 billion worth of smartphones between January and December, 2025, out of which Apple had a 75 per cent share with $22 billion.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manappuram CEO takes medical leave as Bain Capital gains nomination rights

Brigade, Primus to build senior communities in South India worth ₹750 cr

Info Edge commits Rs 250 crore to new B8 Fund I for growth-stage bets

CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications

SBI MF gets RBI's nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Bandhan Bank

Topics :Apple IncApple iPhoneCompany News

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story