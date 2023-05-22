Global family offices upbeat on Indian startup ecosystem: Lakshmi Narayanan

According to estimates, India has 350 family offices at present, with an average asset under management of $100 million each. A family office is a privately held entity that manages investments and wealth for a family who have a minimum of $50-100 million. The aim of such offices is to invest the family’s private wealth.

Family offices across the world are betting big on the Indian start-up ecosystem as it is the most vibrant and biggest one globally, because of the large consumer market, said Lakshmi Narayanan, managing partner of Patel Family Office, one of the oldest family offices in North America. Narayanan added that ambitious valuation and transparency issues are still a major challenge for investors in the Indian startup sector.