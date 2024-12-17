Global logistics giant DP World expands Rewari terminal facility by 25%

The India business of Dubai-based global logistics giant DP World has expanded infrastructure at its rail terminal in Pali, Haryana, by adding a third rail line in anticipation of increased freight demand across northern India.

This expansion will increase the monthly freight train handling capacity of the Pali-Rewari rail terminal by 25 per cent, from its current capacity of 192 trains to 240 trains, the company said.

DP World, which is among the largest rail freight operators in the country, currently operates seven strategically located rail and inland terminals that connect to a wide network of Indian rail terminals.

The Pali terminal, which connects to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) at the New Ateli station, acts as a hub for all of the company’s supply chains for northern India. Under the hub and spoke logistics model, distribution is consolidated at a central point (called hub) and is then disaggregated and sent to cater to different geographies.

In DP World’s case, the company has spokes for the Pali hub in the form of inland container depots (ICDs) in Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) and Panipat (Haryana). The Rewari facility currently is running at around 85 per cent capacity, the company’s management said.

One containerised train can carry 90-180 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, depending on the weight and technical specifications of the container.

According to Adhendru Jain, vice president of rail and inland terminals, DP World Subcontinent, the company has so far invested Rs 1,800 crore in its railway and inland business, and wants to expand further.

The company, largely known for its shipping business in India with six port terminals, also has 100 owned container and Special Freight Train Operator Scheme (SFTO) rakes, over 16,000 containers, and trailers for last-mile delivery.

“DP World has witnessed domestic rail freight growth of over 140 per cent from 2021 to date. This growth is attributed to innovative rail solutions like SARAL (Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics), SARAL-2, and other customised solutions that provide enhanced market access to businesses,” the company said.

SARAL provides door-to-door cargo solutions for businesses based in South Gujarat and connects them to markets in and around the NCR region and vice versa, while SARAL-2 provides these services from Chennai to north India.