Skoda Auto India announces vehicle price hike by up to 3% from Jan 1

The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto. | Photo: LinkedIn/ @skoda-auto
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1.

This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver premium vehicles and services to its customers, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto.

The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq.

"The recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment until it reaches the milestone of 33,333 bookings, which are fast-filling," the company said.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

