Aishwarya drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid divorce rumours

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently addressed the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, speaking passionately about women's empowerment at the event. A video of Aishwarya praising the panelists for their efforts to build a more inclusive future across a variety of industries was posted on the event's official Instagram page.

Aishwarya's name and occupation as "Aishwarya Rai | International Star" could be seen displayed on a large screen in the background as she took the stage. The development has intensified the gossip on social media on the ongoing rumors of her and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged divorce. The removal of the "Bachchan" surname sparked the conjecture on social media about Aishwarya potentially abandoning her marital name.

Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ surname: Insights

A quick fact-check reveals that there was nothing “odd” about the event organisers using the actress’ name without her Bachchan surname. Aishwarya Rai's name is still "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” which continues to be carried by her verified Instagram profile. For the sake of professionalism and brevity, the video from the event in Dubai may have merely utilized her maiden name. Aishwarya does not appear to have formally abandoned her marital surname.

What’s happening in Aishwarya’s Life?

The actress was seen on Thursday morning at the Mumbai airport after returning from Dubai. Aishwarya, wearing an all-black ensemble, was beaming as she greeted the paparazzi.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship has been the subject of long-running rumors. After the two separately attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year, the speculations grew. Fans were further puzzled when Aishwarya posted pictures from her daughter Aaradhya's recent birthday celebration that did not feature any members of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ surname: Bottomline

No formal change is indicated by the viral video that removes "Bachchan" from Aishwarya's name. Her full name, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," is still shown on her social media profile, and the rumors have not been confirmed. Fans can relax knowing that, despite ongoing internet rumors, the actress continues to use her marital name.