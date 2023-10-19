Home / Companies / News / Go First extends flight cancellation till Nov 30 citing operational reasons

Go First extends flight cancellation till Nov 30 citing operational reasons

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22

ANI General News
Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till November 30 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till November 30 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the statement read.

Further, it said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

The company assured that the bookings will resume shortly as they have filed an application for immediate resolution.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the statement added.

Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt and Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.DGCA has conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

Also Read

Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10

Go First extends flight cancellation till August 31 from August 27

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Govt to monitor not restrict PC, laptop, and IT hardware products imports

Google should bring Tensor chip plant in India in 3 years: Vaishnaw

With Pixel phones, Google to become 'trusted partner' for Make in India

Gulf carrier Emirates to offer premium economy class on A380 India flights

Tata Steel to acquire 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy arm TPVSL

Topics :Flight complaintsIndian airlinescivil aviation sector

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story