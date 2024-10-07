Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Godrej Appliances expects its revenue to cross Rs 10,000 cr mark by FY26

Godrej Appliances expects its revenue to cross Rs 10,000 cr mark by FY26

The company has set a roadmap to enter the top three in terms of market share in key categories like air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines

Godrej Appliances
The company is also betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer experience. Image: Twitter
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godrej Appliances, a part of Godrej & Boyce, is expecting its revenue to grow by over 67 per cent to reach Rs 10,000 crore by financial year 2025-26 (FY26), mainly driven by innovative products and increasing demand for air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, a top company executive told Business Standard.

During the last financial year (FY24), the company reported its revenue at around Rs 6,000 crore. This is expected to cross Rs 8,500 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and Rs 10,000 crore in 2025-26, said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President of Godrej Appliances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company has set a roadmap to enter the top three in terms of market share in key categories like air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

“In air conditioners, from last year’s position at number nine, we have moved to number five. By next year, our target is to be in the top three. Currently, we are number four in refrigerators and expect to be in the top three by next year. In washing machines, we have just launched front-load products and are at number six now. In the next three years, we will mark our presence in the top three,” Nandi added.

According to the company, its refrigerator business is growing at a healthy rate of 40 per cent. “The chest freezer market is a little low this year, but it is expected to pick up by next year. We will be able to drive this growth because of the portfolio we launched recently,” he added.

The company is also betting big on artificial intelligence to improve customer experience. In September, it opened a new unit at Shirwal near Pune, further expanding its manufacturing capabilities. This production facility focuses on automatic front-load washing machines powered by AI technology. The company has reportedly made a strategic investment of close to Rs 100 crore in capital expenditure dedicated to machinery, tools, infrastructure, and backward integration.

“This season we have launched AI-powered appliances. All the premium products in refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines are AI-powered. The response has been very good. We grew by 46 per cent in September because of this. These are the things that are driving our growth,” Nandi said.

More From This Section

Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra

Amid box office jitters, Saregama eyes majority stake in Dharma Productions

Adani in talks to acquire Heidelberg's Indian cement unit for $1.2 billion

Video creation platform Frammer AI raises $2 mn investment from Lumikai

Premium

Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,700 cr for its third fund


“Even today, consumers are tech-savvy. They expect more and more AI-powered technology to be incorporated into appliances,” he added. The company is not planning any immediate investments in expansion, as over the last seven years it invested around Rs 1,500 crore in factories and will be rolling out products from these investments over the next three years.

“There will be continuous investment in products and technology year after year, which will be around Rs 200 crore annually," he said.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Godrej Properties to consider raising funds via securities in Oct 1 meet

Premium

Eyeing entry into affordable housing loans: Godrej Capital MD & CEO

Godrej Properties wins bid for 2 plots in Gurugram, eyes Rs 3400 cr revenue

Godrej Industries plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr, seeks shareholders' nod

Godrej Consumer Products Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 451 cr

Topics :GodrejGodrej Appliances Godrej Groupair conditioner

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story