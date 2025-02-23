Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Godrej Process Equipment to double topline in 5 yrs, to invest Rs 200 cr

Godrej Process Equipment to double topline in 5 yrs, to invest Rs 200 cr

The fresh investment is in addition to Rs 300 crore invested by the Godrej Enterprises Group in the first phase of its production facility at Dahej

Godrej & Boyce
Godrej Enterprises Group looks to double the turnover of its Process Equipment business | Source: Godrej & Boyce website
Press Trust of India Dahej (Gujarat)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Enterprises Group looks to double the turnover of its Process Equipment business in the next 4 to 5 years, helped by the green energy transition happening across the globe, an official said.

Moreover, the company which operates in the sectors such as oil, gas and chemicals is investing Rs 200 crore in the second phase of its Dahej Plant to expand the annual manufacturing capacity to approximately 30,000 MT from the existing 23,000 MT.

However, the Process Equipment division is simultaneously scaling down its operation at the Vikhroli plant in Mumbai due to logistical challenges, limiting it to domestic markets largely, its Executive Vice President & Business Head Hussain Shariyarr said.

The fresh investment is in addition to Rs 300 crore invested by the Godrej Enterprises Group in the first phase of its production facility at Dahej.

The Process Equipment (PE) manufacturing division business, which produces reactors, pressure vessels, columns, heat exchangers etc has a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore. Exports account for more than 70 per cent of the turnover.

We have a topline of Rs 1,000 crore and are expecting a CAGR growth of 15 to 20 per cent, Shariyarr told PTI, adding We will double it in the next 4 to 5 years.

Also Read

Godrej Industries gains 10% on healthy Q3 show; PAT rises 77%, rev up 34%

Godrej Group-owned Anamudi Real Estates buys Rs 80.83 cr land in Mumbai

Godrej Properties Q3 results: Net debt down 49% to Rs 3,848 crore

Godrej Enterprises to invest over Rs 1,200 cr on digital solutions

Godrej Properties acquires 24 acre land in Indore; eyes Rs 500 cr revenue

The PE division is benefitting from demand from the ongoing green energy transition projects being implemented across the globe.

Being a reputed fabricator it expects business to come from green hydrogen production facilities and nuclear power sectors.

Majority of our growth will come from clean energy, he said adding We will be part of the whole supply chain.

In the domestic market GEG's PE business competes with L&T Heavy Engineering and some other companies from Europe, South Korea and China, he said.

Over its Vikhroli plant, Shariyarr said: We will use it for domestic markets for some time. It will not be expanded. All export orders would be from here (Dahej).

The division is quite encouraged by the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which envisages Rs 37,000 crore allocation for related projects.

Moreover, in the latest Union Budget 2025-26, the government announced the launch of a Nuclear Energy Mission, which is focused on research and development (R&D) of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for this initiative, aiming to develop at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033.

We are well placed on nuclear (power sector) and we are among the few reputed fabricators, so we expect a good potential to come from here, he said.

The PE division manufactures Steam Generators for Nuclear Power.

The expanded Dahej facility will have an additional extended fabrication yard dedicated to manufacturing large and complex process equipment, including equipment up to 16 meters in diameter and 140 meters in length.

Additionally, with more than 80 per cent automation, the facility integrates Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT-based machining processes and predictive maintenance systems, enhancing precision, efficiency, and operational reliability.

The manufacturing unit also features a unique sea-going jetty, enabling direct loading and transportation of over-dimensional equipment to international markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra cuts interest rate by 25 basis points on retail loans

Adani Group releases tax transparency reports to rebuild investors' trust

USFDA pulls up Jagsonpal Pharma for manufacturing lapses at API plant

CEAT Specialty expands globally, targets 70-30 export-domestic split

India strategic market, growing biz in digital native space: Check Point

Topics :GodrejGodrej GroupGodrej Industries

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story