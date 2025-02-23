Godrej Process Equipment to double topline in 5 yrs, to invest Rs 200 cr

Godrej Enterprises Group looks to double the turnover of its Process Equipment business in the next 4 to 5 years, helped by the green energy transition happening across the globe, an official said.

Moreover, the company which operates in the sectors such as oil, gas and chemicals is investing Rs 200 crore in the second phase of its Dahej Plant to expand the annual manufacturing capacity to approximately 30,000 MT from the existing 23,000 MT.

However, the Process Equipment division is simultaneously scaling down its operation at the Vikhroli plant in Mumbai due to logistical challenges, limiting it to domestic markets largely, its Executive Vice President & Business Head Hussain Shariyarr said.

The fresh investment is in addition to Rs 300 crore invested by the Godrej Enterprises Group in the first phase of its production facility at Dahej.

The Process Equipment (PE) manufacturing division business, which produces reactors, pressure vessels, columns, heat exchangers etc has a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore. Exports account for more than 70 per cent of the turnover.

We have a topline of Rs 1,000 crore and are expecting a CAGR growth of 15 to 20 per cent, Shariyarr told PTI, adding We will double it in the next 4 to 5 years.

The PE division is benefitting from demand from the ongoing green energy transition projects being implemented across the globe.

Being a reputed fabricator it expects business to come from green hydrogen production facilities and nuclear power sectors.

Majority of our growth will come from clean energy, he said adding We will be part of the whole supply chain.

In the domestic market GEG's PE business competes with L&T Heavy Engineering and some other companies from Europe, South Korea and China, he said.

Over its Vikhroli plant, Shariyarr said: We will use it for domestic markets for some time. It will not be expanded. All export orders would be from here (Dahej).

The division is quite encouraged by the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which envisages Rs 37,000 crore allocation for related projects.

Moreover, in the latest Union Budget 2025-26, the government announced the launch of a Nuclear Energy Mission, which is focused on research and development (R&D) of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for this initiative, aiming to develop at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033.

We are well placed on nuclear (power sector) and we are among the few reputed fabricators, so we expect a good potential to come from here, he said.

The PE division manufactures Steam Generators for Nuclear Power.

The expanded Dahej facility will have an additional extended fabrication yard dedicated to manufacturing large and complex process equipment, including equipment up to 16 meters in diameter and 140 meters in length.

Additionally, with more than 80 per cent automation, the facility integrates Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT-based machining processes and predictive maintenance systems, enhancing precision, efficiency, and operational reliability.

The manufacturing unit also features a unique sea-going jetty, enabling direct loading and transportation of over-dimensional equipment to international markets.